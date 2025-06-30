4 338 3
Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed shelters and blew up Russian personnel from inside several times. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade shelled occupiers with kamikaze drones. The drones also flew into the shelters and blew up the Russian personnel several times from the inside.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
