Our artillerymen accurately targeted column of enemy armoured vehicles and enemy personnel. VIDEO
In the combat zone, Ukrainian artillerymen from the Tivaz division of the 148th Zhytomyr separate artillery brigade demonstrated impressive skills by destroying a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles.
Under massive fire from Ukrainian artillery, the enemy group suffered significant losses. The fire was directed at both the equipment and the enemy's manpower, which tried to take cover in the forest belts, Censor.NET reports.
