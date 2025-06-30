ENG
Beheaded Russian invader lies in field in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO 18+

In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the "Khyzhak" brigade attacked Russian invaders and eliminated them.

The corresponding video was published by the telegram channel of the consolidated "Khyzhak" brigade under the Patrol Police Department, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9518) liquidation (2543) police forces (1587)
