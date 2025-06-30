1 081 1
Marines destroyed Russian AFV and eliminated enemy infantry in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Marines of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi destroy Russian armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) and eliminate enemy infantry in the Donetsk region
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
