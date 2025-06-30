ENG
Border guards thwarted enemy assault, destroying Russian IFV in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Steel Frontier Brigade thwarted an enemy assault. Drone operators detected an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) that the occupiers were preparing to storm Ukrainian positions, and destroyed the target in the North Slobozhanskyi direction with an accurate FPV drone strike.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

