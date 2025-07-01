Appropriated apartments of deceased persons: law enforcement officer and lawyer exposed in Zaporizhzhia, - SBI. VIDEO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a law enforcement officer and a lawyer who organised a scheme to misappropriate the apartments of single deceased citizens.

The total value of the property that the defendants tried to register for themselves exceeds UAH 3.6 million.

According to the current legislation, in the event of the death of citizens without heirs, their property should become the property of the territorial community. However, the criminals interfered in this process and actually re-registered the apartments to fictitious persons.

The law enforcement officer received information about the deaths of single owners through official channels, and the lawyer provided legal registration of fraudulent actions. In particular, after the death of the person, they invented fictitious debts, forged relevant documents and went to court to claim the apartment as "fulfilment of obligations".

To legalise the property, they used fictitious sale and purchase agreements executed on behalf of a commodity exchange that ceased to exist in 2012. Then, the apartments were then sold on the secondary market as "clean" real estate.

The investigation revealed at least five episodes when property that was supposed to be owned by the city was illegally registered in this way.

The defendants are charged with fraud, legalisation of the proceeds of crime, and use of forged documents (Article 190(4), Article 209(2), Article 15(2), Article 15(3), Article 358(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions provide for up to 8 years in prison.

Procedural supervision is carried out by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

