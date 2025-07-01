Small occupiers groups eliminated by drones operated by "Rubizh" brigade fighters. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 4th Operational Purpose Battalion "Freedom Force" of the National Guard Brigade "Rubizh" detected the movement of several enemy groups attempting to advance on our positions. The occupiers were destroyed by payload drops and FPV drones.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

