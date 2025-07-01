In June, Russians killed 17 and injured 156 in Kherson community – CMA. VIDEO

In June, 17 people were killed and 156 others sustained injuries of varying severity in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of Russian aggression.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson CMA Yaroslav Shanko, Censor.NET reports.

"The administrative building on Freedom Square was completely destroyed by enemy aviation, dozens of apartments and houses, schools and kindergartens, shops and vehicles were damaged or burned down... Russian occupiers constantly attack critical infrastructure facilities. Due to this, scheduled power outages had to be introduced for some time," he said.

According to the CMA head, 10 community residents suffered fatal injuries during artillery shelling, while 7 died due to explosives dropped by enemy drones.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: three people wounded, 257 evacuated including 41 children. PHOTOS

It was reported that 6 Kherson residents were injured by Russian GAB strikes, 4 more were wounded by anti-personnel "petal" mines and unknown explosive devices. Thirty-nine civilians sustained injuries during artillery shelling by Russian occupation forces, and 107 were attacked by Russian drones.