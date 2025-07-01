Day in Donetsk region: three people wounded, 257 evacuated including 41 children. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy continued shelling Donetsk region. The cities of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, and the villages of Vesela Hora, Hryshyne, Dronivka, Zapovidne, Novotroitske, and Samarske came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On the morning of 30 June, Russians shelled the Shakhtarskyi district in Pokrovsk, causing a fire and damaging a multi-storey building.

In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Hryshyne village with an FPV drone, damaging a residential building.

At around 3:00 p.m., Russians hit a civilian car with an FPV drone, injuring a man.

Two houses were damaged in Volodymyrivka as a result of shelling, another one in Zapovedne. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Bilytske.

The enemy attacked Novotroitske in Pokrovsk district with five Geran-2 UAVs, resulting in one wounded person and damage to a hotel and non-residential building.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne of the Lyman community, 4 houses were damaged. A house and a farm were damaged in Shavrove of the Oleksandrivka community. In Petrivka of Druzhkivka community, a house was damaged.

The occupiers deployed six Geran-2 drones against Sloviansk, damaging three apartment buildings, 10 private houses, and seven non-residential structures.

Russian troops dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, damaging 15 private houses.

In Vesela Hora, Kramatorsk district, enemy drones damaged 15 private houses, and in neighbouring Samarske - three households and a civilian car.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged; in Dronivka, a person was wounded and 2 houses were damaged.

One civilian was wounded as a result of shelling of Dronivka in Bakhmut district, a private house was damaged.

In total, Russians fired 23 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 257 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 41 children.

