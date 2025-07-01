Partners confirm that sanctions are truly painful for Russia, and if pressure increases further, it will push it to think about something other than war – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that increasing sanctions pressure on Russia will force it to think "about something other than the front line and hatred toward neighbors."

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, there were many preparatory meetings. We are preparing for meetings in Europe, including Denmark, and also with our other partners. One of the main topics will be weapons production, our joint investments and joint projects. Today marks the start of Denmark’s presidency of the EU Council. For us, it is important that this period, the next six months, be truly productive in security matters, including for the defense industry, and regarding sanctions. The full pressure on Russia must work effectively to end this war and genuinely limit Russia’s aggressive potential," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky had a conversation with Aliyev: Ukraine supports Azerbaijan amid conflict with Russia

"We have clear information — confirmed by our partners — that sanctions are indeed painful for Russia, and if the pressure increases further, it will force Russia to truly think about something other than the front line and hatred toward its neighbors," Zelenskyy emphasized.