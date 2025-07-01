Artillery men of 28th SMB eliminate enemy infantry in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
Artillery men of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign are taking out enemy infantry and equipment on the Toretsk direction.
The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
