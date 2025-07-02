Drone operators of 414th Brigade destroyed tank and IFV of occupiers. VIDEO
FPV drone operators of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the occupiers.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password