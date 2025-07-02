ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12394 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
414 1

Drone operators of 414th Brigade destroyed tank and IFV of occupiers. VIDEO

FPV drone operators of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the occupiers.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 414th Brigade of USF burned down two enemy IFVs. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1100) drones (2551) Unmanned Systems Forces (93) 414 Magyar Birds (6)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 