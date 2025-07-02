ENG
Walk in rain ends in suicide for occupier. VIDEO

Thinking drones don’t fly in heavy rain, the occupier tried to slip through to the positions of our infantrymen. But due to the sound of the rain, he did not hear the deadly threat overhead. Severely wounded by the Foot Crusher, the orc shot himself almost immediately after being targeted.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Special Purpose Center "Omega", "Hostri Kartuzy," Censor.NET reports.

