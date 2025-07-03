ENG
Our special forces destroyed enemy personnel in shelter, 3 "loaves", truck, and ATV. VIDEO

Special forces of the strike UAV unit "Wings of OMEGA" destroyed enemy personnel in a shelter, three "loaves", a truck, and an ATV.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

