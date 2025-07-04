Russian woman inspects site of drone arrival in Rostov region and berates Ukrainians for attack: "Damn bitches, I hope you all die! Animals!". VIDEO
A video has been published online in which a Russian woman from Rostov region films a damaged residential building and the area around it and scolds Ukrainians for the drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, the comments to the video state that the recording was made in the Russian city of Azov, and the damage was the result of the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
