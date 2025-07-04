74% of Russians support war against Ukraine - "Levada Centre" poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The level of support for the actions of the Russian Armed Forces among Russian residents has slightly decreased.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a sociological study by "Levada Centre".

Thus, 74% of respondents expressed support for the Russian army (42% definitely support it, and 32% rather support it).

At the same time, 16% of Russians do not support the actions of the occupation army in Ukraine (7% - definitely do not support, 9% - rather do not support).

The highest level of support for the Russian army is among older men.





Two-thirds of Russian citizens believe that it is now time to move on to peace talks rather than continue military action (the maximum values of this indicator have been recorded for the second month in a row).

In June 2025, the share of respondents who believe that the use of nuclear weapons can be justified decreased to 24% (down 15 percentage points since November 2024). At the same time, the number of respondents who believe that the use of nuclear weapons cannot be justified increased to 65%.

The survey was conducted from 19 to 25 June 2025 among 1614 people. The survey is conducted at the respondent's home by personal interview. The statistical error (with a probability of 0.95) does not exceed 3.4%.

