AFU destroyed Russian tricolor planted by occupiers on border with Chernihiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian flag that the invaders had raised at the border with Chernihiv region near the Hremiach checkpoint.

The video was posted by the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group planted the occupiers’ tricolor near the Hremiach checkpoint, located on the border between Russia and Ukraine in Chernihiv region.

"The enemy sometimes resorts to such provocations in border areas with Ukraine for propaganda purposes. However, this latest provocation by the occupiers failed — Ukrainian border guards detected it in time, and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the 15th Army Corps destroyed the Russian tricolor," the command said.

The illusion of Russian military "presence" in the territory of Chernihiv region has been eliminated, added the General Staff.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine assured that the situation along the Ukraine-Russia border is under control of the Defense Forces.

