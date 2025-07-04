Boat carrying Russian assault troops speeds across river reach and shatters into pieces after explosion. VIDEO
Video released showing the elimination of Russian assault group moving across the water on a speedboat.
Footage shows speedboat exploding and shattering into pieces while moving at full speed, Censor.NET reports
