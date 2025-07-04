ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13205 visitors online
News Video fightings in Kherson region
8 108 14

Boat carrying Russian assault troops speeds across river reach and shatters into pieces after explosion. VIDEO

Video released showing the elimination of Russian assault group moving across the water on a speedboat.

Footage shows speedboat exploding and shattering into pieces while moving at full speed, Censor.NET reports

Watch more: In Kherson region, permanent deployment point of 104th Airborne Division of Russian army has burned down: "There was drop on warehouse, and then ATGMs flew in, rockets started exploding". VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1572) boat (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 