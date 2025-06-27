In Kherson region, permanent deployment point of 104th Airborne Division of Russian army has burned down: "There was drop on warehouse, and then ATGMs flew in, rockets started exploding". VIDEO

The Russian paratroopers' permanent deployment point in the Kherson region has almost completely burned down.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the fire was posted on social media. According to the recording, it all started with a well-aimed drop of ammunition from a Ukrainian drone.

"A massive attack on the permanent deployment point of the 328th Air Assault Regiment of the 104th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Nova Maiachka, Kherson region," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

