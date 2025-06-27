Soldiers on ground film anti-aircraft drone attacking Russian "Gerbera" UAV: "Look, there’s FPV right behind it! It hit!". VIDEO
The Ukrainian military filmed from the ground the moment of a successful attack by an anti-aircraft drone on an enemy "Gerbera" drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack by the Ukrainian FPV interceptor was posted on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
