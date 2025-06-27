ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9859 visitors online
News Video Result of the work of the air force
8 010 13

Soldiers on ground film anti-aircraft drone attacking Russian "Gerbera" UAV: "Look, there’s FPV right behind it! It hit!". VIDEO

The Ukrainian military filmed from the ground the moment of a successful attack by an anti-aircraft drone on an enemy "Gerbera" drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack by the Ukrainian FPV interceptor was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Prymary unit drones of DIU hit 5 enemy air defense systems in Crimea. VIDEO

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1554) elimination (5392) drones (2526)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 