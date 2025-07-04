ENG
Chemical plant catches fire in Shebekino, Belgorod region after UAV attack. VIDEO

A chemical plant "Selena" in the city of Shebekino, Belgorod region of Russia, caught fire following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

After the strike, thick black smoke rose above the facility.

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote that earlier, during an attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Yasni Zori, seven people were reportedly injured.

Watch more: At night, drones attacked Rostov region of Russian Federation: explosions were heard in Azov and two districts. VIDEO

