Elderly woman and two children injured in enemy shelling in Kherson. VIDEO
Russian troops have once again attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with drones, resulting in casualties, including children.
This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, around 2:00 p.m., an enemy drone struck a residential area. The explosion damaged a vehicle and blew out windows in surrounding buildings.
Three people were injured, including an 84-year-old woman and two children aged 17 and 9. They suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance.
