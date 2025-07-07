10 691 49
Occupier was torn to pieces by impact of "Madyar’s Birds" drone. VIDEO 18+
The FPV pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the USF eliminated a Russian invader.
Major Robert Brody, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, shared the video on his social media account, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
