Occupier was torn to pieces by impact of "Madyar’s Birds" drone. VIDEO 18+

The FPV pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the USF eliminated a Russian invader.

Major Robert Brody, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, shared the video on his social media account, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: "Magyar Birds" strike 696 unique enemy targets in just one day. VIDEO 18+

