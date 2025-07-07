5 460 27
Russian soldier surrenders: after 10 hours, he covered 2 kilometres and fell into hands of 77th Separate Airborne Brigade. VIDEO
After several precise drone drops, the Russian soldier decided to stop playing the "hero" and raised his hands up, declaring his desire to surrender.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade responded quickly. They have dropped a bottle of water with a note attached via drone: instructions on how and where to go, Censor.NET reports.
Two kilometres through burnt landings and minefields - and in ten hours, the exhausted Russian reached the Ukrainian positions. From the very first words, according to the soldiers, he "could not resist saying everything he thought about Putin".
