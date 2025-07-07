ENG
Russian drones kill pelicans: occupiers’ "training" carried out on birds. VIDEO

Russian forces continue to show barbaric behavior not only toward people but also toward wildlife. An incident was recorded where a Russian drone operator deliberately targeted a pair of pelicans in flight with a strike drone, killing the birds as part of "training" for target interception.

The pelicans, peacefully soaring through the sky, became live targets for an army that does not shy away from killing civilians, committing rape, looting, and abusing animals, reports Censor.NET.

