Russian reconnaissance drone "Altius" crashes onto buildings in Kazan: electronic warfare blamed. VIDEO

In Kazan, Russia, a reconnaissance-strike drone "Altius" crashed onto a residential building due to a navigation failure.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET reports.

The manufacturer stated that during a test flight, a satellite navigation failure occurred, likely influenced by electronic warfare measures.

The "Altius" (also known as "Altair") is a long-endurance reconnaissance-strike UAV weighing up to 5 tons. Its development began in 2011.

