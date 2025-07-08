Russian reconnaissance drone "Altius" crashes onto buildings in Kazan: electronic warfare blamed. VIDEO
In Kazan, Russia, a reconnaissance-strike drone "Altius" crashed onto a residential building due to a navigation failure.
This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET reports.
The manufacturer stated that during a test flight, a satellite navigation failure occurred, likely influenced by electronic warfare measures.
The "Altius" (also known as "Altair") is a long-endurance reconnaissance-strike UAV weighing up to 5 tons. Its development began in 2011.
