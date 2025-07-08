Zelenskyy: I instruct Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief to intensify all contacts with U.S. side over air defense supplies. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the U.S. side regarding defense assistance for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing the President's telegram channel.

"Today, I held a meeting with the military command, the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, as well as the Security Service of Ukraine. We discussed the situation on the front lines and our operations, including those on Russian territory. I’m grateful to all units of the Defense Forces, the Security Service, and our intelligence services for their efforts in putting pressure on the occupiers and disrupting Russian logistics.

Also today, I instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief to intensify all contacts with the American side. We now have the necessary political statements and decisions, and they must be implemented as soon as possible to protect our people and positions. This primarily concerns air defense, but also includes all other elements of U.S. military aid. These are critical supplies that save lives and defend Ukrainian cities and villages. I expect results from these contacts in the near future, and in particular, our teams — both military and political — are preparing meeting formats for this week," Zelenskyy stated.

