1 025 1
Drone crews of 28th SMB fried enemy UAV operators and about dozen vehicles. VIDEO
UAV pilots of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the results of their work over the past week.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's page, Censor.NET reports.
The soldiers of the 28th SMB grilled a mortar, about a dozen vehicles, UAV operators, infantry, and also set several ammunition depots ablaze.
"No matter how much equipment the Russians bring here or how many infantry they send, it will all burn. Our pilots will take care of that," the brigade emphasized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password