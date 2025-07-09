ENG
Border guards destroy Russian UAZ vehicles, D-30 gun, and eliminate infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Phoenix" brigade in Kharkiv region destroyed Russian UAZ vehicles, a D-30 gun, and eliminated enemy infantry.

Our defenders destroyed the enemy's plans and logistics, Censor.NET reports.

