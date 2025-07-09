577 1
Fighters of 5th SAB attacked ground drone, shelter with infantry and motorcyclist in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of Kyiv destroyed a Russian vehicle, a ground drone, and attacked a hideout with enemy infantry and a motorcyclist in the Kramatorsk direction.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
