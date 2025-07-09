ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10457 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
577 1

Fighters of 5th SAB attacked ground drone, shelter with infantry and motorcyclist in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of Kyiv destroyed a Russian vehicle, a ground drone, and attacked a hideout with enemy infantry and a motorcyclist in the Kramatorsk direction.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Marines destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier with kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9582) elimination (5446) 5 SAB (103)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 