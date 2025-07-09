971 3
Marines destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier with kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
