Marines destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier with kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

