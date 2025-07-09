ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7695 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 270 21

Russian soldier’s body engulfed in flames after strike by Ukrainian attack drone. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 414th Separate Strike UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" tracked and eliminated a Russian invader. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brody, showed the spectacular elimination of the occupier.

He posted the relevant footage on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Marines destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier with kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9582) liquidation (2568) 414 Magyar Birds (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 