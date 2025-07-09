2 270 21
Russian soldier’s body engulfed in flames after strike by Ukrainian attack drone. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 414th Separate Strike UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" tracked and eliminated a Russian invader. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brody, showed the spectacular elimination of the occupier.
He posted the relevant footage on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
