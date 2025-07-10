Soldiers of the "Forpost" brigade, who are currently performing tasks in the Vovchansk direction, have replenished the exchange fund.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which published a video of an interrogation of a captured enemy stormtrooper, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary data, he has been participating in hostilities against Ukraine for two years. Previously, he served in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and recently was transferred to an assault unit of the so-called 'Storm' group and sent to the infantry," the statement said.

At the same time, as our fighters note, it is significant that the Russian performed a combat mission on his own, which once again confirms how the Russian command treats its own soldiers.

