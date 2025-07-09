ENG
Our artillery destroyed 5 Russian "Msta-B" howitzers and a field ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed five 152-mm 2A65 "Msta-B" howitzers and a field ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the unit's page.

Russian Army (9582) elimination (5446) Zaporizka region (1322) 44th Artillery Brigade (16)
