Our artillery destroyed 5 Russian "Msta-B" howitzers and a field ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed five 152-mm 2A65 "Msta-B" howitzers and a field ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the unit's page.
