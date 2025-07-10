3 495 4
Kamikaze drones drove assault group of five occupiers to their deaths in forest. VIDEO
Operators of Ukrainian drones eliminated an enemy assault group of at least five occupiers, which was caught in a forest.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
