Group of occupiers raised poster reading ’We want to surrender’ after drone strike in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade forced surviving occupiers to surrender after carrying out a combined strike with aerial and ground drones on enemy positions in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle, published on social media, shows Russians displaying a poster with the words "We want to surrender" after an attack by one kamikaze drone and one ground-based UAV.

"For the first time in history, Russian forces have capitulated to ground robots of the 3rd Assault Brigade – without infantry and without losses. The 3rd Assault Brigade carried out an unprecedented operation: the fighters stormed enemy positions in the Kharkiv region, cleared them, and took the surviving occupiers prisoner using only aerial drones and ground-based robotic platforms. Kamikaze FPV drones and UGVs (unmanned ground vehicles) struck enemy fortifications. As another robot advanced toward a destroyed dugout, the enemy announced their surrender to avoid detonation. The surviving Russians were escorted to Ukrainian lines by UAVs and, in accordance with protocol, were taken prisoner," the commentary to the footage states. The position, which had previously withstood two assaults by neighboring units, was successfully captured thanks to the precise offensive actions by the 3rd Brigade’s robotic systems. The cleared fortifications and forest line are now under Ukrainian control. The operation was conducted by UGV unit "NC13" from the BPS company "DEUS EX MACHINA" of the 2nd Assault Battalion.

