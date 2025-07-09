ENG
In Russia, "hero of SMO" threatens to rape shop assistant’s husband : "You’re animal! I’ll bend him over and f#ck him! And what are you going to do to me?". VIDEO

The surviving "hero of the smo", upon returning home, caused a brawl in the store and publicly threatened to rape the husband of one of the employees.

According to Censor.NET, on a recording, made by the store's surveillance cameras, the occupier describes his intentions in detail and insults other people present in the store.

Watch more: "Hero of SMO" is outraged by migrants from Central Asia: "I fucking don’t get it — am I in Novosibirsk or Tajikistan? What f#ck is this?!". VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian survivor of war in Ukraine stages his own ’SMO’ outside home in Chelyabinsk – in helmet, vest and with assault rifle. VIDEO

