Russian survivor of war in Ukraine stages his own ’SMO’ outside home in Chelyabinsk – in helmet, vest and with assault rifle. VIDEO
A drunken man opened fire near a residential building in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a Russian man in a black uniform, wearing a military-style protective helmet and bulletproof vest.
"Another ‘hero of the special military operation’ seems to have forgotten he’s not near Toretsk, but in Chelyabinsk – and opened fire in the courtyard of a residential building. Local media reported that on Kurchatov Street, passersby noticed a man in an unstable condition, dressed in black gear, a helmet, and a bulletproof vest. He exited the entrance of a residential building with an assault rifle in hand, was visibly unsteady, and fired occasional shots. He allowed passing vehicles to drive by, then continued shooting," the video commentary states.
