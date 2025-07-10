533 2
5th SAB fighters attacked Russians with kamikaze drones, including group hiding in shelter. VIDEO
Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade (SAB) eliminated enemy infantry. FPV drone operators detected and attacked Russian forces, including a group hiding in a shelter.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password