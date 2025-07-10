ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9177 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
533 2

5th SAB fighters attacked Russians with kamikaze drones, including group hiding in shelter. VIDEO

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade (SAB) eliminated enemy infantry. FPV drone operators detected and attacked Russian forces, including a group hiding in a shelter.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: "Forpost" fighters captured enemy stormtrooper in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9593) liquidation (2571) 5 SAB (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 