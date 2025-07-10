24th SMB fighters, together with airborne troops, destroyed enemy armored vehicle attempting breakthrough in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Fighters of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo, together with airborne troops, destroyed an enemy armored vehicle attempting to break through in Chasiv Yar.

A video of the combat operation was posted on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"On the afternoon of July 9, the occupiers advanced toward our positions in Chasiv Yar with an infantry fighting vehicle carrying infantry.

The enemy armor was detected on the approaches and burned by our warriors. During the assault, the enemy also lost motorcycles, a pickup truck, and an ATV," the report states.

