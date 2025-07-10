2 558 6
Assault on electric scooters and motorcycles ends with enemy elimination in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
The enemy is sending their assault troops in small infantry groups in the Pokrovsk direction. However, UAV operators of the "Spartan" brigade methodically eliminate enemy assault groups, which, to increase mobility, use not only motorcycles and ATVs but also electric scooters.
This was reported on the page of the 3rd Spartan Operational Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
