Russian invaders fled trying to escape kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Fighters of the drone battalion of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko attacked Russian invaders with kamikaze drones.
The video of the battle was posted on the battalion's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The invaders fled at the approach of our drones, but none of the Russians managed to escape
