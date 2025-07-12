ENG
Drone crashed into Belgorod Arena sports complex. Fire broke out. VIDEO

A video showing an explosion at the Belgorod Arena sports complex in Russia has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the explosion was caused by a drone crash. A fire broke out on the territory of the sports complex.

