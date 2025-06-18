Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 48 Ukrainian UAVs

Last night, over the territory of Russia, the ruscist air defense forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 48 Ukrainian UAVs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the occupiers announced the destruction of:

14 - over the territory of the Bryansk region,

11 - over the territory of the Kursk region,

10 - over the territory of the Orel region,

5 - over the territory of the Belgorod region,

3 - over the territory of the Tula region,

two each - over the territories of the Kaluga region and the Moscow region,

one - over the territory of the Lipetsk region.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv: debris spotted in different districts, two people wounded (updated)