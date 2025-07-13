Two people, including 13-year-old boy, were injured as result of Russian attack on Sloviansk. VIDEO

Today, on 13 July, Russian troops shelled the city of Sloviansk once again, causing casualties, including a 13-year-old boy.

This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET reports.

"It's a turbulent Sunday in Sloviansk. 11:00. Another shelling. Lesnii neighbourhood," the statement reads.

The attack reportedly damaged high-rise buildings and private homes.

"At present, we know about two victims. One of them is a 13-year-old boy," added Liakh.