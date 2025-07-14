Ground robot destroys invaders with machine gun in Sumy region: "Robotised shit is shooting from machine gun". VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance men are using ground-based robotic systems to destroy Russian occupiers.

The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows the use of the "Liut" ground robotic system at the front in Sumy region.

"Armed with a PKT machine gun, the robot overcomes difficult terrain with fallen trees and craters from explosions, demonstrates stable communication during movement and transmits a "picture" to the control centre. Upon reaching the enemy positions, it destroys the Russian occupiers with heavy machine gun fire. The created point of fire suppression of the invaders allows other forces and means involved in the operation to manoeuvre," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

In intercepted conversations, the occupiers complain about the use of such systems.

Read more: Russia currently has about 300 ballistic missiles - DIU