Russia currently has about 300 ballistic missiles - DIU

As of the beginning of this month, Russia had approximately 300 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and their North Korean counterparts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DIU in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to intelligence, the occupiers currently have more than 250 Iskanders-M and about 50 KN-23.

Also, according to the DIU, the occupiers have currently deployed more than 60 launchers of operational and tactical complexes capable of launching the above missiles near the Ukrainian border.

As of mid-May, the occupiers had about 580 ballistic missiles for such air defence systems. At the same time, the GUR noted that the occupiers had increased production compared to 2024 and began producing 60 missiles per month instead of 40.