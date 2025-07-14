ENG
Occupier films his shelter moments before arrival of Ukrainian artillery shell: "I don’t think they have burned down our shack". VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen hit an enemy hideout with at least three occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the arrival was filmed by one of the Russians who was in the shelter. The shell arrived at the moment when the Russian expressed doubt that the Ukrainians could have found them.

