Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed two Russian guns, two vehicles and eliminated enemy personnel. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of Kyiv destroyed two Russian guns, two vehicles and eliminated enemy manpower in the Kramatorsk direction.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

