1 919 3
SOF fighters conduct successful raid in enemy rear, eliminate occupiers and capture one. VIDEO
Operators of one of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces units carried out a successful raid on an enemy position near the Russian border.
The Special Forces soldiers entered the enemy's rear and carried out special operations, as a result of which enemy manpower was eliminated and one occupier was taken prisoner. There were no losses on our side, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password