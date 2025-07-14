ENG
SOF fighters conduct successful raid in enemy rear, eliminate occupiers and capture one. VIDEO

Operators of one of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces units carried out a successful raid on an enemy position near the Russian border.

The Special Forces soldiers entered the enemy's rear and carried out special operations, as a result of which enemy manpower was eliminated and one occupier was taken prisoner. There were no losses on our side, Censor.NET reports.

